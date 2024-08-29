Minnesota vs. North Carolina college football: How to watch

The Brief Minnesota hosts North Carolina in its season opener of the 2024 college football season. You can watch the game on FOX 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Before the game, tune into FOX LOCAL to watch FOX 9's Gopher Tailgate at 4 p.m. and Gophers Pregame Show at 5 p.m.



The University of Minnesota football team opens its season at home against North Carolina on Thursday — a game you can watch on FOX 9.

How to watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

Before the game, FOX 9 will get you ready for the action with a Gophers Tailgate streaming show live from campus from 4-5 p.m. on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL. You can also watch it in the player above. Then, tune into FOX 9's Gopher Pregame show starting at 5 p.m. on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and in the player above.

FOX College Football Pregame is at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, before kickoff.