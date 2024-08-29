Minnesota vs. North Carolina college football: How to watch
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team opens its season at home against North Carolina on Thursday — a game you can watch on FOX 9.
How to watch
(FOX 9)
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and you can watch the game on FOX 9.
Before the game, FOX 9 will get you ready for the action with a Gophers Tailgate streaming show live from campus from 4-5 p.m. on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL. You can also watch it in the player above. Then, tune into FOX 9's Gopher Pregame show starting at 5 p.m. on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and in the player above.
FOX College Football Pregame is at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, before kickoff.