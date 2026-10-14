Minnesota men's hockey on FOX 9: 14 home games set for 2026-27

The Brief The University of Minnesota said 14 regular-season home games and one exhibition game will air on FOX9/FOX9+ during the 2026-27 season. The university says 11 home and road games will also air nationally on Big Ten Network and FS1, with game times set for all but two match-ups. Minnesota's road games at Minnesota-Duluth on Oct. 16-17, will also air on FOX9+ in the Twin Cities.



The University of Minnesota men's hockey team and FOX 9 announced Wednesday a partnership to broadcast games locally for the 2026-27 season.

This marks the third straight season you can watch Gophers' hockey on FOX 9.

Gopher hockey on FOX 9

What we know:

The University of Minnesota announced 14 regular-season home games, and the team's one exhibition game, will air on FOX9/FOX9+ and stream on B1G+.

Here is a list of the 14 home games that will air on FOX 9:

Oct. 22 – North Dakota, 7 p.m. (FOX 9)

Oct. 23 – North Dakota, 6 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Oct. 30 – Penn State, 7 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Oct. 31 – Penn State, 6 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Nov. 7 – Wisconsin, Time TBD (FOX 9+)

Nov. 13 – Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Nov. 14 – Alaska-Anchorage, 6 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Nov. 27 – MSU-Mankato, 4 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Jan. 2 – Bemidji State, 2 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Jan. 8 – Michigan, 7 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Jan. 9 – Michigan, 6 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Jan. 22 – Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Jan. 23 – Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Jan. 29 – Michigan State, 7 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Feb. 20 – Ohio State, 6 p.m. (FOX 9+)

Team officials say 11 Gophers' home and road games will also air nationally on Big Ten Network and FS1.

Local perspective:

Home games airing on FOX9/FOX9+ in the Twin Cities will also be available free over the air in Duluth, Mankato, Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Fargo/Moorhead.

The Gophers' series Oct. 16-17 at Minnesota-Duluth will also air on FOX9+ for Twin Cities viewers.

For fans outside the Twin Cities, Gray Media local news stations will carry the games either live or the next day.

That includes:

KTTC/KXLT in Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City

On KXLT 47.2 or KXLT 47.3, KBJR

Duluth on KBJR 6.3

KEYC in Mankato on KEYC 7.3

KVLY in Fargo/Moorhead on KVLY 11.4.

FOX 9+ reaches nearly two million homes and does not require subscriptions or fees. FOX 9+ is available on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803 and over-the-air channel 9.2.

Stream Gopher hockey

Gopher hockey games will also be available on FOX 9+ through streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV. Fans should check local listings for times and channel locations outside the Twin Cities.

Broadcast team and fan options

Jim Rich will return to host a 30-minute pregame show presented by Fairview for games airing on FOX9/FOX9+ and handle play-by-play.

Pat Micheletti, Minnesota's second all-time leading scorer, will stay in the booth as analyst, with the pregame show featuring stories, sit-down interviews and analysis and a postgame show airing right after each FOX9/FOX9+ game.

What they're saying:

"We are proud to continue to showcase the Maroon and Gold and to provide fans across the State of Hockey with free broadcasts of their games. With a new head coach and a strong non-conference slate to complement their Big Ten match-ups, it is sure to be another exciting season of Pride on Ice," said Marian Davey, FOX 9 Senior Vice President and General Manager.