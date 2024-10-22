Minnesota Lynx to speak on season after controversial WNBA Finals loss

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx are holding a postseason press conference after losing to the New York Liberty in overtime in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. This press conference comes after Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve sounded off after the controversial end in regulation. The press conference starts at 11 a.m. Watch it live here and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.



Members of the Minnesota Lynx will be speaking at an end-of-season press conference on Tuesday after losing to the New York Liberty in overtime after a controversial end in regulation in the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

This comes after Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve sounded off after Sunday's game.

"It’s a shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this. We have got to change our challenge rules. The officials to end the game should have a third party, because that was not a foul. That call should’ve been reversed," Reeve said. "If we would’ve turned that clip in, they would’ve told us it was marginal contact, no foul guaranteed. The three people that are on the game need a third party to let them know, that decided the game."

The Lynx led 60-58 in the final minute of the winner-take-all game until Breanna Stewart tied it with a pair of free throws after Alanna Smith was called for a questionable foul with less than 10 seconds to play. Before the foul, Stewart appeared to travel after catching the inbounds pass and the whistle came late – after the shot was missed. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve challenged the play, and while the replay appeared to show minimal contact, the play stood as a foul.

The Lynx ended up losing Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to New York 67-62 in overtime.

