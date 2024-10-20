Lynx lose WNBA Finals Game 5 to Liberty 67-62 in controversial finish

article

The Minnesota Lynx lost Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty 67-62 Sunday night in overtime, and the game probably should never have gone that far to begin with.

The officiating in the final minute of regulation left a lot to be desired. The Lynx led 60-58 until Breanna Stewart tied the game with a pair of free throws. She clearly travels after catching an inbounds pass, was not fouled on her shot and the whistle came well after it missed.

Even LeBron James complained about the call on social media. It comes after Liberty coach Sandy Brondello publicly complained about the officiating after the Lynx won Game 4 to force the decisive Game 5.

Stewart made both shots at the line to force overtime. The Liberty out-scored the Lynx 7-2 in the final five minutes to win their first WNBA championship.

Why it matters

The Lynx had not been to the WNBA Finals since 2017. They were trying to win their fifth championship.

By the numbers

Napheesa Collier had 22 points and seven rebounds. Kayla McBride had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. But they didn’t get much more help. Courtney Williams had just four points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 17 points. Sabrina Ionescu had just five points on 1-of-19 shooting. Stewart had 13 points, 15 rebounds and four steals.

But most of the talk will be about the questionable officiating in the final minute of regulation.