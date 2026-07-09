Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve breaks WNBA record for most regular-season wins

The Brief Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve now holds the WNBA record for most regular season wins. Reeve set a new record Wednesday night with the Lynx victory over the Connecticut Sun. Reeve has now won 380 regular-season games as head coach.



Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve now holds the WNBA record for most regular-season wins.

Cheryl Reeve sets new WNBA record

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The Lynx’s 86-80 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night was Reeve’s 380th regular-season victory. The WNBA record was previously held by former Sun and Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault, whose son, Eric Thibault, is Minnesota’s associate head coach.

The Lynx celebrated Reeve and the win after the game last night and showed their coach plenty of love on social media.

‘Incredibly meaningful’

What they're saying:

"I appreciate how much it meant to the players to celebrate the moment," said Reeve at the post-game press conference on Wednesday night. "That's not lost on me how important … so many players in that locker room, on the staff and, just talking to Chuck [Barta], our trainer, so many people that have been on this journey with me for so long. And even the new ones, like I told them, I mean, just to share it with them, it was incredibly meaningful. And it's a moment in time, it's one of those things, but to do it with people that you really, really care about will give anything for the team to be successful. And I have a great appreciation for all of them."

Reeve is the longest continuously tenured coach in WNBA history, having been hired in Minnesota in 2010 following stints as an assistant in Charlotte, Cleveland and Detroit. She guided the Lynx to titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, as well as finals appearances in 2012, 2016 and 2024.

Cheryl Reeve named WNBA All Star Coach

The WNBA today announced Thursday Reeve has been named a coach for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Reeve clinched the honor following the Lynx’s 86-80 win over Connecticut Wednedsay night. The Lynx have the WNBA's best record at 16-6.

This marks the fifth time in Reeve’s career she has been named an All-Star Head Coach (2013, 2014, 2017, 2025), and she remains the only coach in franchise history to be named a head coach of the All-Star Game. Reeve led Team Collier against Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Reeve has led the Lynx 380 regular season wins and 52 career playoff victories, the most in the WNBA, and holds the highest postseason winning percentage in league history at .626 (52-31). She is the only head coach to guide a single franchise to the WNBA Playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, the second-longest streak in league history.

What's next:

The Lynx will face the New York Liberty Saturday at noon at Target Center, their first of a four-game home stand.