Minnesota Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers: TV, pregame coverage

The Brief The Gophers football team travels to Purdue Saturday, 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Big Ten. Minnesota is coming off a 20-14 win over Michigan to take back the Little Brown Jug. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Ross-Ade Stadium, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.



The University of Minnesota football team is back on the road this week to continue Big Ten play after an emotional win over Michigan for the Little Brown Jug.

This week, the Gophers take their 2-0 league record to West Lafayette, Indiana.

Gophers at Purdue: How to watch

What: Gophers at Purdue, Big Ten football

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

TV: Big Ten Network

The Gophers are 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play after wins at Washington, and over Michigan. The Boilermakers are 2-3 on the season, but are coming off a 24-17 win at Illinois. Purdue lost three straight to Wake Forest, UCLA and Notre Dame.

Minnesota is coming off a 20-14 win over Michigan to keep the Little Brown Jug in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first win in the series since 2014, and their first home win since 1977.

Minnesota-Purdue storylines

What we know:

The Gophers will face former running back Fame Ijeboi, who transferred to Purdue after spending last season at Minnesota.

He’s their leading rusher so far, averaging 70.8 yards per game with six touchdowns on the season.

It’s pivotal the Gophers don’t take the Boilermakers lightly. Minnesota has a bye week coming up, before hosting Iowa on Oct. 24 for Floyd of Rosedale.

Gopher Pregame Show

Tune into the Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 Saturday as Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson preview the match-up, and talk about Big Ten football.