Minnesota Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers: TV, pregame coverage
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team is back on the road this week to continue Big Ten play after an emotional win over Michigan for the Little Brown Jug.
This week, the Gophers take their 2-0 league record to West Lafayette, Indiana.
Gophers at Purdue: How to watch
What: Gophers at Purdue, Big Ten football
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)
TV: Big Ten Network
The Gophers are 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play after wins at Washington, and over Michigan. The Boilermakers are 2-3 on the season, but are coming off a 24-17 win at Illinois. Purdue lost three straight to Wake Forest, UCLA and Notre Dame.
Minnesota is coming off a 20-14 win over Michigan to keep the Little Brown Jug in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first win in the series since 2014, and their first home win since 1977.
Minnesota-Purdue storylines
What we know:
The Gophers will face former running back Fame Ijeboi, who transferred to Purdue after spending last season at Minnesota.
He’s their leading rusher so far, averaging 70.8 yards per game with six touchdowns on the season.
It’s pivotal the Gophers don’t take the Boilermakers lightly. Minnesota has a bye week coming up, before hosting Iowa on Oct. 24 for Floyd of Rosedale.
Gopher Pregame Show
Tune into the Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 Saturday as Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson preview the match-up, and talk about Big Ten football.
The Source: Information was provided by the University of Minnesota, and previous FOX 9 reporting.