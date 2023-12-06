Gophers rally for 76-65 win over Nebraska without Dawson Garcia

article

Ben Johnson came into Wednesday night’s game looking for a breakthrough win that could give the Gophers’ men’s basketball team momentum into the rest of December, and hopefully into Big Ten play in January.

They had to do it without their best player, but the Gophers rallied from being down 39-24 at the half for a 73-65 win over the Cornhuskers at Williams Arena. Dawson Garcia, after a career-high 36 points at Ohio State, went down with a left ankle injury three minutes into the game. He tried to walk it off, but couldn’t and went straight down to the locker room. He came back up to the bench with about three minutes left in the first half and tried to play through it, but was visibly hobbling.

Garcia played the first two minutes of the second half before spending the rest of the game watching from the bench. He did not score in seven minutes.

So what changed? The Gophers out-scored Nebraska 52-26 in the second half and had a balanced attack with five players score in double figures. Joshua Ola-Joseph had a team-high 15 points, Braeden Carrington had 13 points and five rebounds and Elijah Hawkins filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. and Pharrel Payne added 12 points each.

The Gophers climbed out of a 15-point halftime deficit with a 13-0 run in the second half, capped by Mitchell’s steal and lay-up, to tie the game 42-42 with about 13 minutes to play. The Gophers took their first lead at 47-44 on a Mitchell 3-pointer with about 11 minutes to play.

An Ola-Joseph alley-oop dunk from Hawkins gave the Gophers a 54-48 lead, one they held the rest of the game. The Gophers got 27 points from their bench in the win.

Minnesota improves to 6-3 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play.