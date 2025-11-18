Minnesota Frost games to air, stream on FOX 9: Full schedule

The Brief FOX 9 will broadcast and stream all regular-season Minnesota Frost games during the 2025-26 season. The season kicks off on Nov. 21 at home. You can watch the game on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.



The PWHL unveiled its broadcast schedule on Nov. 18. The season begins on Nov. 21, with Toronto playing at Minnesota in a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL so long as you're within FOX 9's DMA.

Minnesota Frost games on FOX 9+, FOX LOCAL

How to watch:

Minnesota Frost games will air on FOX 9+ and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above.

Here's the FOX 9+ TV schedule:

6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21: Toronto at Minnesota

3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28: Minnesota at Seattle

6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2: Minnesota at Ottawa

2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7: Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19: Boston at Minnesota

1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21: Ottawa at Minnesota

2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27: Minnesota at Vancouver

6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30: Minnesota at Toronto

Noon on Saturday, Jan. 3: Minnesota at Ottawa

1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 4: Minnesota at Montreal

1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11: Seattle at Minnesota

9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16: Minnesota at New York (Tape Delay)

6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21: Montreal at Minnesota

2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25: New York at Minnesota

8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28: Vancouver at Minnesota

Noon on Sunday, March 1: Minnesota at Montreal

11 a.m. on Sunday, March 8: Minnesota at Toronto

7 p.m. on Friday, March 13: Seattle at Minnesota

3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15: New York at Minnesota

6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18: Ottawa at Minnesota

2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21: Minnesota at Vancouver

6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25: Montreal at Minnesota

3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29: Boston at Minnesota

6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1: Minnesota at New York

1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4: Vancouver at Minnesota

Noon on Saturday, April 11: New York at Minnesota

6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15: Minnesota at Boston

12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19: Toronto at Minnesota

9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22: Minnesota at Vancouver

TBD on Saturday, April 25: Minnesota at Seattle

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

How to watch Minnesota Frost on FOX LOCAL for free

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

Click here for instructions on how to download FOX LOCAL on your smart TV and your phone.

Note: Streaming of Minnesota Frost hockey games is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area. See below if you're having trouble watching the game and you're in the viewing area.

Trouble watching the game? Check your location settings

Due to PWHL streaming rules, Minnesota Frost games are only available to viewers inside our designated viewing area (DMA). We use your device’s location to verify eligibility, and sometimes location settings or network issues can cause problems.

If you’re inside the viewing area but still getting a "stream not available in your location" message, try the following:

On Web Browsers (Desktop or Laptop):

Allow Location Access – Make sure your browser is allowed to share your location with our site. Disable VPN or Proxy – Virtual Private Networks, proxies, or other tools can hide your true location. Turn them off and refresh the page. Check IP Accuracy – If your internet provider is routing traffic through another city, your IP address may appear outside the DMA. Restart your modem/router to refresh your connection.

On Mobile Apps (iOS & Android):

Enable Location Services – Go to your device’s Settings and confirm that location permissions for our app are set to "While Using the App" or "Always." Disable VPN or Private Relay – On iOS, go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Private Relay and turn it off. On Android, disable any active VPN. Switch to Mobile Data – If Wi-Fi is showing the wrong location, try using cellular data instead.

On Connected TVs (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Smart TVs):

Restart Your Device – Sometimes a reboot helps update location info. Check Your Internet Connection – If using Wi-Fi from a different market, location may be incorrect. Disable VPN or Network Tunneling – Connected TV devices using VPNs or tunneling services may not pass accurate location.

If you’ve tried these steps and still cannot view the game, please contact our support team with your IP address, ZIP code, and the device you’re using so we can help. You can find your IP address by searching "what is my IP address" in the Google search bar.