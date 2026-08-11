Wisconsin governor primary election: Live results

The Brief Primary election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live results for Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates below. Wisconsin voters will determine the state's 47th governor after Gov. Evers said he would not seek a third term.



Both Republican and Democratic candidates are running in a primrary election to be Wisconsin’s 47th governor after Gov. Tony Evers said he would Winners will face off in a general election on Nov. 3.

Wisconsin’s primary election is held on Aug. 11, and results can be found below beginning around 8 p.m.

Wisconsin primary election governor results

Big picture view:

There are five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor, including leading candidates Rep. Francesca Hong, Sen. Kelda Roys, David Crowley (a Milwaukee County Executive) and Joel Brennan (Department of Administration secretary for the first three years of Gov. Tony Evers’ tenure).

On the other side, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is the GOP-endorsed candidate, running against Andy Manske, a political outsider.

Find live results below:

Democratic primary for governor

Dig deeper:

Narrowing from a total of seven candidates, Rep. Francesca Hong has been a member of the State Assembly since 2020, Sen. Kelda Roys previously served in the Assembly representing the Madison area, David Crowley currently serves as a Milwaukee County Executive and Joel Brennan currently serves as the executive director of the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

Republican primary for governor

Andy Manske (left) and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (right) are running in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany has been endorsed by President Trump, and currently represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2020, Tiffany served in the State Assembly from 2011 to 2013 and in the State Senate from 2013 to 2020.