Minnesota wildfires: Over 74K acres burning near Ely as BWCAW partially reopens

The Brief More than 1,500 campsites in Superior National Forest reopened for visitors on Tuesday, August 13. Crews are working on several wildfires, with containment progress and travel delays expected near Echo Trail. Temporary flight restrictions remain in place over fire areas, and visitors should check for updated site statuses.



Superior National Forest is welcoming back visitors as fire crews continue to battle several wildfires and work to keep campsites and recreation areas safe.

Majority of campsites reopen as fire crews make progress

What we know:

Over 1,500 of the 2,000 campsites in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reopened on Tuesday, August 13, covering about 73% of the area. Visitors can check the forest’s Alerts and Recreation web pages for updated maps and the status of specific sites.

Fire crews are actively managing the Little Knife Fire, which is 90% contained and covers 4,815 acres about 45 miles northwest of Grand Marais. Six personnel are on the ground, and a reconnaissance flight Tuesday found little change in fire conditions.

The July Lightning fires have burned a total of 74,023 acres, with 65,128 acres in the U.S. and 8,895 in Canada. The Eastern Area Complex Incident Management Team has 735 personnel assigned to the incident.

Local perspective:

More smoke is expected in the Ely area Wednesday morning, but conditions should improve as the day goes on. The forest service is urging visitors to check for the latest updates before heading out, especially with ongoing firefighting efforts and changing conditions.

Several fires continue to impact the region, including the Camp Fire (4,361 acres, 83% contained), Sioux Fire (6,903 acres, 38% contained), Wolfpack Fire (6,239 acres, 23% contained), Bear Trap Fire (38,386 acres, 44% contained), and Thumb Fire (18,134 acres, 48% contained). Firefighters are making progress with containment lines, hose setups, and tactical operations, but some areas remain remote and challenging to access.

Travel and fire restrictions in place

Why you should care:

Visitors traveling along the Echo Trail should expect substantial delays as crews continue developing a shaded fuel break from Forest Road 200 to North Arm Road. Temporary flight restrictions remain in effect over the fire areas, and a permanent restriction covers the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Weather conditions are expected to remain dry with temperatures in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Some tree torching is possible, and the next chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms is on Saturday.

Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to stay informed and plan ahead, as fire activity and restrictions may impact their experience.

Big picture view:

The forest service is working hard to balance public access with safety as crews manage multiple wildfires across a vast area. Most campsites are open, but ongoing firefighting efforts and changing weather could affect recreation plans.

Firefighter dies battling wildfires

The backstory:

A firefighter working to contain wildfires in northern Minnesota died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

The U.S. Forest Service and Eastern Area Complex Incident Management Team said the firefighter experienced a medical emergency around 10:40 a.m. near Ely. Emergency crews responded and took the firefighter to a hospital, but the person later died.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and fellow firefighting community," said the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials have not released additional details about the firefighter or the circumstances.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all campsites and recreation sites will fully reopen or when all fires will be completely contained. The forest service has not provided a timeline for lifting travel and flight restrictions.