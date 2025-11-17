League One Volleyball bringing professional team to Minnesota in 2027

The Brief League One Volleyball announces Minnesota's first pro women's volleyball team, debuting in January 2027. Minnesota ranks No. 4 nationally in girls’ high school volleyball participation. LOVB Minnesota aims to provide a direct path from youth to professional volleyball.



Women’s professional volleyball is coming to Minnesota, but you’re going to have to wait until 2027.

LOVB coming to Minnesota

What we know:

Officials with League One Volleyball, the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation’s first professional league, announced they’re bringing a team to Minnesota. It will be called LOVB Minnesota Volleyball.

"Minnesota is one of the great homes of volleyball, with a passionate fan base and an incredible depth of talent across the state," said Peter Hirschmann, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of LOVB. "Bringing a professional team here is about celebrating that passion and building a clear, tangible path for the next generation. With LOVB Minnesota, the journey comes full circle, from the first club practice to the professional stage, right here at home."

Minnesota ranks No. 4 in volleyball participation

By the numbers:

League One Volleyball officials say the sport is a hotbed in Minnesota. More than 17,000 athletes compete across 450 programs nationwide. The annual Girls’ High School Volleyball Champions are held in front of sellout crowds at Grand Casino Arena. The junior Olympic and youth levels are also popular, and LOVB’s model builds on that foundation.

Who is playing League One Volleyball?

Why you should care:

At least three Minnesota natives are already involved in league One Volleyball. Former Gophers Tori Dixon and Alexis Hart were All-Americans at Minnesota, and Edina native Jordan Thompson is a two-time Olympic medalist.

The University of Minnesota has been a cornerstone of the state's volleyball identity, making six NCAA Final Four appearances since 2003. Other programs like St. Thomas and Concordia University, St. Paul, further showcase Minnesota's depth in the sport.

The future of League One Volleyball

What's next:

League One Volleyball already has teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, and Salt Lake. Los Angeles is coming soon, and Minnesota will debut in January of 2027.

What we don't know:

Details about the team's roster, coaching staff, and venue for LOVB Minnesota's games are yet to be announced.