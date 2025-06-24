Minnesota connections Capan III, Hoge, van Rooyen playing in 3M Open

The Brief Minnesota's annual PGA Tour stop, the 3M Open, is less than a month away at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Minnesota connections Frankie Capan III, Tom Hoge and Erik van Rooyen will be in the field. Other big names who are confirmed to play are Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa and defending champion Jhonattan Vegas.



Minnesota’s annual stop on the PGA Tour added three local connections to the 2025 field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Tournament officials announced Monday Frankie Capan III, Tom Hoge and Erik van Rooyen have confirmed they’re coming to Blaine next month.

Minnesota connections

Local perspective:

Frankie Capan III is a Stillwater native who made North Oaks Golf Club his home course. He’s played in 67 tournaments, has one win, eight top-5s and has made 41 career cuts.

Hoge lives in North Dakota, but has won the Minnesota State Open twice before he turned professional in 2011. He has two career wins and 21 top-5 finishes, having earned more than $25 million in career prize money. He shot 1-under par through 36 holes at the 3M Open last year, and missed the cut.

Van Rooyen is originally from South Africa but played his college golf at the University of Minnesota. He has two career PGA wins, and struggled last year with a 7-over par to miss the cut.

Other big names in the field

What we know:

The 2025 3M Open will also feature some of the bigger names in golf, including Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa. Finau won the 3M Open in 2022. Jhonattan Vegas won it last year, and will be back to try and defend his title.

TPC Twin Cities gets 5-year extension

Why you should care:

Back in March, PGA and 3M Open officials announced they’ve reached a five-year extension. It means Minnesota’s annual tour stop at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine is here to stay through 2030. It’s also the second-to-last stop before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, so any top players outside the top-70 will likely be coming to Blaine to solidify a spot.

The 3M Open is July 21-27 in Blaine.