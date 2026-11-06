Minnesota beats St. Thomas 76-62 in first Division I meeting

The Brief The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team beat St. Thomas 76-62 on Friday at The Barn. Isaac Asuma scored 20 points, while Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. At 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 9, Minnesota plays at Cincinnati.



The Minnesota men's basketball team won the first Division I regular-season meeting with St. Thomas, beating the Tommies 76-62 at The Barn.

Minnesota pulls away at The Barn

What we know:

The win moved the Gophers to 7-1 all-time against the Tommies and 1-0 against St. Thomas since the Tommies moved to Division I in 2021.

By the numbers:

Isaac Asuma led Minnesota with 20 points. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Nolan Groves scored 15 and Grayson Grove added 10 points and nine rebounds.

What's next:

At 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 9, Minnesota plays at Cincinnati.

Historic first at The Barn

The backstory:

This was the first time in the history of the Gophers’ program they played the University of St. Thomas in a Division I non-conference game.