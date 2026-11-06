Minnesota beats St. Thomas 76-62 in first Division I meeting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota men's basketball team won the first Division I regular-season meeting with St. Thomas, beating the Tommies 76-62 at The Barn.
Minnesota pulls away at The Barn
What we know:
The win moved the Gophers to 7-1 all-time against the Tommies and 1-0 against St. Thomas since the Tommies moved to Division I in 2021.
By the numbers:
Isaac Asuma led Minnesota with 20 points. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Nolan Groves scored 15 and Grayson Grove added 10 points and nine rebounds.
What's next:
At 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 9, Minnesota plays at Cincinnati.
Historic first at The Barn
The backstory:
This was the first time in the history of the Gophers’ program they played the University of St. Thomas in a Division I non-conference game.
The Source: The University of Minnesota and past FOX 9 reporting.