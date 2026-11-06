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Minnesota beats St. Thomas 76-62 in first Division I meeting

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Published November 6, 2026 10:46 PM CST
Published November 6, 2026 10:46 PM CST
Gophers coach wants credit for scheduling St. Thomas
Gophers coach wants credit for scheduling St. Thomas

Gophers coach wants credit for scheduling St. Thomas

University of Minnesota men's basketball coach Niko Medved met with reporters on Thursday at The Barn. The Gophers host fellow in-state Division I St. Thomas for the first time in a regular season match-up Friday night. Medved said he's doing it to serve the Minnesota basketball community, as facing the Tommies doesn't do a lot for the Gophers' NCAA Tournament resume.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team beat St. Thomas 76-62 on Friday at The Barn.
    • Isaac Asuma scored 20 points, while Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
    • At 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 9, Minnesota plays at Cincinnati.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota men's basketball team won the first Division I regular-season meeting with St. Thomas, beating the Tommies 76-62 at The Barn.

Minnesota pulls away at The Barn

What we know:

The win moved the Gophers to 7-1 all-time against the Tommies and 1-0 against St. Thomas since the Tommies moved to Division I in 2021.

By the numbers:

Isaac Asuma led Minnesota with 20 points. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Nolan Groves scored 15 and Grayson Grove added 10 points and nine rebounds.

What's next:

At 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 9, Minnesota plays at Cincinnati.

Historic first at The Barn

The backstory:

This was the first time in the history of the Gophers’ program they played the University of St. Thomas in a Division I non-conference game. 

The Source: The University of Minnesota and past FOX 9 reporting. 

Minnesota Golden GophersUniversity of Minnesota