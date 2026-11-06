Gopher vs. Badgers hockey: TV channel, puck drop and how to watch on FOX 9+

The Brief The border battle between the Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers hockey teams continues on Saturday. You can watch the game on FOX 9+. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT. The Gophers and the Badgers played on Thursday, which ended in a tie after a scoreless overtime.



The border battle series will continue on Saturday between the Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

You can watch the game on FOX 9+.

Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers — How to watch

What: Gophers vs. Badgers, Big Ten Hockey

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci

TV: FOX 9+

The Gophers tied No. 1 Wisconsin 1-1 on Nov. 5. The game had a scoreless overtime, then went to a shootout. Wisconsin won the shootout to claim the extra Big Ten point.

The big standout was the Gopher's goaltender Luca Di Pasquo, who had 41 saves on 42 shots on net.

On Saturday, the Gophers are set to host their annual "Gold Out", where fans will receive a free gold rally towel.

Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame

Before Saturday's game, tune into the Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame Show on FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL with Jim Rich and Pat Micheletti. The show will air at 6:30 p.m.