Gopher vs. Badgers hockey: TV channel, puck drop and how to watch on FOX 9+
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The border battle series will continue on Saturday between the Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
You can watch the game on FOX 9+.
Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers — How to watch
What: Gophers vs. Badgers, Big Ten Hockey
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7
Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci
TV: FOX 9+
The Gophers tied No. 1 Wisconsin 1-1 on Nov. 5. The game had a scoreless overtime, then went to a shootout. Wisconsin won the shootout to claim the extra Big Ten point.
The big standout was the Gopher's goaltender Luca Di Pasquo, who had 41 saves on 42 shots on net.
On Saturday, the Gophers are set to host their annual "Gold Out", where fans will receive a free gold rally towel.
Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame
Before Saturday's game, tune into the Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame Show on FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL with Jim Rich and Pat Micheletti. The show will air at 6:30 p.m.
The Source: FOX 9 reporting and the Minnesota Gophers.