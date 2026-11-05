Historic tipoff at The Barn: Gophers face St. Thomas in first D-I meeting

The Brief The Gophers' men's basketball team hosts St. Thomas Friday night in the first battle between the two squads as Division I teams. Niko Medved said don't expect it to be a regular game, as it doesn't do much for their NCAA Tournament profile. Minnesota opened its season with an 85-50 win over North Dakota.



Some history will be made Friday night for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.

For the first time in the history of the Gophers’ program, they’re playing the University of St. Thomas in a Division I non-conference game. The Tommies will cross the Mississippi River Friday night and face the Gophers at The Barn.

It’ll mark the first time the two teams have met in Division I, with St. Thomas making the leap in 2021.

"I think it’ll be good, they’re saying there will be 10,000 some fans. I think that’s great for basketball here," Gophers coach Niko Medved said at Thursday’s practice. "It should be fun, especially early in the season. It’s a big game, but I don’t want to make it bigger than it is."

‘I hope I get some credit for playing it’

What they're saying:

Medved said recently he has no upside to putting St. Thomas on the Gophers’ non-conference schedule. The Tommies are a low major in the Summit League, and a win doesn’t do much for their early NCAA Tournament resume. But a loss could be devastating.

"If you take the name off the jersey or that they were local, there’s no upside to us playing them. I’m doing it because I think it’s great for basketball in the Twin Cities. They’ve been winning, we’re building ours so it’s going to generate a lot of enthusiasm. That’s a benefit. I’m glad we’re doing it," Medved said.

So what would it take for the Gophers and Tommies to be an annual game?

"It’s gotta be a Quad 1 or Quad 2 game, you know what I mean? Everyone talks there’s no reason for us to play that game, that doesn’t make any sense. I hope I get some credit for playing it," Medved said. "Everyone is greedy, they’re like no one ever plays them, why don’t we play it every year? I see some of these other rivals, if Cincinnati plays Xavier, that’s a Quad 1 game. It has nothing to do with emotion, my job is to do what’s best for Minnesota. You never say you won’t play them again, but there’s no way you can commit to doing something like that every year."

Beating North Dakota

Why you should care:

The Gophers opened the season Monday night with an 85-50 win over North Dakota.

Five players scored in double figures, and the Gophers had 29 assists on 34 made shots.

"It was great to see us moving the ball and playing unselfish," Medved said.

Medved added he won’t have a great idea what to think of his team early until next week, when they travel to Cincinnati on Nov. 9.