Minnesota Aurora home games on TV on FOX 9+, streaming in 2025

The Brief FOX 9 will broadcast six Minnesota Aurora games on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL this season. You can download FOX LOCAL on your TV and for your phone to watch the games. Aurora kicks off their season on May 22 at home.



Minnesota Aurora FC's home games will be on TV again this season — you can watch them on FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL.

The Aurora opens their season on May 22 at home against Rochester FC. All six of the team's home games will be broadcast over-the-air on FOX 9+, as well as streaming on FOX LOCAL for your TV and FOX LOCAL Mobile for your phone. You'll also be able to watch games on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+

2025 home schedule:

7 p.m. May 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

7 p.m. June 6: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC

4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is available over-the-air for free. Here's where you can find it:

Over-the-air channel 9.2

Comcast channel 10/807

DirecTV channel 29

DISH channel 29

Spectrum channel 10

Mediacom channel 10/803

How to watch FOX 9, Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app:

How to watch FOX 9 on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 9."

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4165), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1123), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 264), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

How to get FOX LOCAL Mobile on your phone

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.