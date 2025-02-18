Minnesota Aurora 2025 schedule features 6 home matches

article

The Brief The Minnesota Aurora FC begins its fourth USL W season on May 22 at home. Aurora will host six home matches for the 2025 season, including the final game of the season on June 28. Minnesota Aurora FC is undefeated in regular season play and has won 3 straight Heartland Division titles.



Minnesota Aurora FC on Tuesday released its schedule for the 2025 regular season, and it features six home matches at TCO Stadium in Eagan, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

This is the team's fourth USL W season. They're coming off a 10-1-2 record in 2024, after losing in the Central Conference Semifinals.

No cable? No problem. Download FOX LOCAL for free to watch FOX 9 on your TV. Click here for details on how to get started.

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC is undefeated in regular season play over its first three seasons, and has won the Heartland Division title in the USL-W three straight years. They made a run to the USL-W title game in their inaugural season in 2021. Aurora will have a new coach for the second straight year as Jen Larrick will replace Colette Montgomery. NIcole Lukic led Aurora in its first two seasons, then left the team to take a job with U.S. Soccer.

Minnesota Aurora's 2025 schedule

Aurora schedule:

Minnesota Aurora kickoff their 2025 season against at home against Rochester FC on May 22.

Here's their full schedule:

7 p.m. May 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

7 p.m. May 25: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast

7 p.m. May 30: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

6 p.m. June 2: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

7 p.m. June 6: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC

4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

Noon June 14: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

7 p.m. June 17: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC

7 p.m. June 20: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

Minnesota Aurora's 2025 home schedule

Home games:

Here are Aurora's home games at TCO Stadium: