Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Kansas City Current FC II (preseason) FOX 9: How to watch

Preseason game Sunday

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC opens the 2025 season with a preseason match on Sunday, hosting Kansas City Current FC II at 5 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX9.com, or our FOX Local app.

Aurora 2025 season at a glance

Why you should care:

Minnesota Aurora FC has six regular season home matches at TCO Stadium, and you can watch them all on FOX 9+, FOX9.com or the FOX Local app. Here’s the 2025 regular season home schedule:

2025 home schedule:

7 p.m. May 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

7 p.m. June 6: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC

4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

How to watch FOX 9, Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

New leadership for Aurora

Dig deeper:

Back in January, Minnesota Aurora FC named Jenn Larrick their new head coach for the 2025 season. She was an assistant for Nicole Lukic for two seasons, including a run to the USL-W title game in the team’s inaugural season.

She’ll replace Colette Montgomery, who spent one season as Aurora’s head coach and led Minnesota to a Heartland Division title. In three seasons, Minnesota Aurora FC has not lost a regular season match.