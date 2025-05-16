Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Kansas City Current FC II (preseason) FOX 9: How to watch
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora FC 2025 season is just around the corner, and you can watch games on FOX 9.
Preseason game Sunday
What we know:
Minnesota Aurora FC opens the 2025 season with a preseason match on Sunday, hosting Kansas City Current FC II at 5 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX9.com, or our FOX Local app.
Aurora 2025 season at a glance
Why you should care:
Minnesota Aurora FC has six regular season home matches at TCO Stadium, and you can watch them all on FOX 9+, FOX9.com or the FOX Local app. Here’s the 2025 regular season home schedule:
2025 home schedule:
- 7 p.m. May 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC
- 7 p.m. June 6: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC
- 4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast
- 7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC
- 4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC
- 7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC
How to watch FOX 9, Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL
- FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.
- With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.
New leadership for Aurora
Dig deeper:
Back in January, Minnesota Aurora FC named Jenn Larrick their new head coach for the 2025 season. She was an assistant for Nicole Lukic for two seasons, including a run to the USL-W title game in the team’s inaugural season.
She’ll replace Colette Montgomery, who spent one season as Aurora’s head coach and led Minnesota to a Heartland Division title. In three seasons, Minnesota Aurora FC has not lost a regular season match.