Minnesota Aurora FC kicks off 2026 season May 21 against Rochester FC

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC will open its 2026 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 21 against Rochester FC at TCO Stadium. Minnesota Aurora FC will have six regular season home matches. The franchise is entering its fifth season in USL-W play, has yet to lose a regular season match and is still seeking its first championship.



Minnesota Aurora FC on Wednesday announced its 2026 regular season schedule.

The Aurora is entering its fifth season in franchise history, and is still in search of its first USL-W championship.

Minnesota Aurora FC season opener

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC will open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. against Rochester FC. The game will be played at TCO Stadium, which is part of the Minnesota Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.

Minnesota Aurora FC will have six home games this season, all at TCO Stadium.

Minnesota Aurora FC will play a preseason game at Kansas City Current II on Saturday, May 9. They’ll have another preseason home match on Saturday, May 16 at TCO Stadium. The opponent for that match is yet to be determined.

Minnesota Aurora FC 2026 schedule

Here is a look at the Aurora’s regular season schedule. They’re coming off another Heartland Division title in the USL-W.

Saturday, 5/9 (time tbc): Preseason match @ Kansas City Current II (Kansas City, MO)

Saturday, 5/16 at 7pm: Preseason match vs to be announced opponent (TCO Stadium)

Thursday, 5/21 at 7pm: vs Rochester FC (TCO Stadium) - HOME OPENER

Saturday, 5/23 at 6pm: @ Rally Madison FC (Madison, Wis.)

Thursday, 5/28 at 7pm: @ Rockford Raptors FC (Loves Park, IL)

Saturday, 5/30 at 2pm: @ River Light FC (Aurora, Ill.)

Thursday, 6/4 at 7pm: vs Rally Madison FC (TCO Stadium)

Saturday, 6/6 at 4pm: vs RKC Third Coast (TCO Stadium)

Tuesday, 6/9 at 6pm: @ Sioux Falls City FC (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Friday, 6/12 at 7pm: vs Edgewater Castle FC (TCO Stadium)

Wednesday, 6/17 at 7pm: vs Sioux Falls City FC (TCO Stadium)

Saturday, 6/20 at 4pm: vs River Light FC (TCO Stadium)

Tuesday, 6/23 at 2pm: @ Rochester FC (Rochester, MN)

Sunday, 6/28 at 5pm: @ RKC Third Coast (Racine, WI)

Minnesota Aurora FC tickets

What you can do:

Season tickets for Minnesota Aurora FC are now available, with $5 from every sale going to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

Minnesota Aurora FC has yet to lose a regular season match in four years. Their record over that span is 43-0-5. They went to the USL-W championship game in their inaugural season.