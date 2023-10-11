Minnesota Aurora adds Aurora 2 for 2024, joins United Premier Soccer League

The Minnesota Aurora FC have announced it will be adding a second team in 2024, called Aurora 2, and it will be joining the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL).

"UPSL is a perfect fit for Aurora to grow. I am looking forward to finding top talent in Minnesota to represent Aurora 2 on and off the field," said Nicole Lukic, Aurora’s Sporting Director in a statement. "Aurora 2 will increase our community engagement on so many levels. I am excited to increase our player pool, grow our technical staff, and to provide our fans with an opportunity to continue supporting Aurora soccer."

Minnesota Aurora is a women-led, pre-professional soccer team that plays at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The team is community owned by 3,080 community investors.



Founded in 2011, in Santa Ana, California, the UPSL is the largest pro-development league in North America with 10 teams.

Aurora 2 will start playing in the spring 2024, with a search for a coaching staff beginning in October, followed by player tryouts in December and January 2024.

Players will be added through tryouts and recruiting from Aurora staff. According to the announcement, players will have access to training with Aurora and other benefits provided to the first team, and the team will serve as a pathway for them to advance to the first team. Players interested in trying out can begin the process by completing this form.

"We are excited to welcome Minnesota Aurora FC to the UPSL," said UPSL Commissioner Yan Skwara in a statement. "Our UPSL Women league has expanded greatly over the past several months, and we are looking forward to welcoming one of Minnesota’s top soccer clubs."

In its first two seasons, Aurora is undefeated in the regular season at 23-0-1, winning the Heartland Division title both years.

Aurora games have previously been featured on FOX 9+ broadcasts.