Minnesota Aurora: How to watch Aurora vs. Chicago City on July 6

The Minnesota Aurora will take on Chicago City SC in the Central Conference semifinals this Thursday in Flint, Michigan — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

Thursday's game will mark the third time the Aurora has played Chicago this season. Minnesota beat Chicago twice already, winning by a combined score of 10 to 1. During the regular season, the Aurora finished undefeated, again. They are 24-0 over the past two years during the regular season.

Thursday's match is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Flint, Michigan. You can watch it on FOX 9+, as well as streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.