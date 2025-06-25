Marc Lore on buying Timberwolves: ‘We’re never moving the team’

The Brief Marc Lore said Wednesday "we're never moving the team" as he and Alex Rodriguez will close on the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx this week. The NBA's Board of Governors voted unanimously to approve the sale on Tuesday. Glen Taylor bought the team for $94 million in 1994. He'll sell them for $1.5 billion.



The NBA’s Board of Governors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor to the group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Taylor bought the Timberwolves for $94 million in 1994. The sale, which will close this week, is for $1.5 billion.

‘We’re never moving the team’

Why you should care:

Lore made on thing extremely clear in a sit down interview with Timberwolves TV voice Michael Grady, now that the sale is official: The team isn’t going anywhere.

There have been rumors that Lore and Rodriguez would move the team to another market once taking ownership. Lore shot that down Wednesday.

"We are not moving the team ever. We’re never moving the team," Lore said.

It would make more sense, and more money, for the NBA to create two expansion teams rather than move one to another market.

New arena coming?

Dig deeper:

The Target Center first opened its doors on Oct. 13, 1990. That makes the home of the Timberwolves and Lynx 34 years old. It's the second-oldest arena in the NBA, behind Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks.

Part of the reason Lore and Rodriguez are becoming owners is they want a new arena for the team.

"We’re the second oldest arena after Madison Square Garden. It’s something that Marc and I, it’s been our vision from Day 1," Rodriguez said.

Board of Governors approves sale

What we know:

NBA owners on Tuesday unanimously approved the Timberwolves’ sale. On Monday, Taylor took out a full-page ad in the Star Tribune, the newspaper he owns, to thank fans for the last 30 years.

Taylor lost an arbitration case earlier this year that allowed the Timberwolves’ sale to move forward.

"After 30 unforgettable years, our time as owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx has come to a close. This marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our lives – one filled with purpose, pride, and a deep connection.