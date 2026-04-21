Lynx star Napheesa Collier out until early June after ankle surgery

The Brief Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is out until at least early June after having left ankle surgery on March 24. Collier re-signed with the Lynx earlier this week on a one-year, super max contract. Collier will miss at least the first eight regular season games.



Napheesa Collier signed a one-year super max contract with the Minnesota Lynx earlier this week.

Tuesday, the Lynx announced she is out until at least early June.

Napheesa Collier injury update

The backstory:

Collier underwent successful left ankle surgery on March 24. Team officials say her rehabilitation process is progressing as expected, and the current timeline for her return to on-court activities is early June.

Collier suffered a left ankle injury during the Lynx’s WNBA Semifinal loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

In her end-of-season news conference, Collier went off on the league over player salaries, and inconsistent officiating across the league that she feels leads to player injuries.

According to multiple reports, Collier re-signed with the Lynx for the super max value of $1.4 million.

Lynx open training camp

What's next:

The Lynx opened training camp on Monday. With Collier returning to on-court activities in early June, that means she’ll miss at least the first eight games of the season. The Lynx open the 2026 regular season May 10 against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center.