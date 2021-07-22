Limited number of Vikings single-game tickets on sale Thursday

article

A limited number of single game tickets go on sale Thursday for the upcoming Minnesota Vikings season.

Tickets will only be available online through Ticketmaster. Sales begin at 10 a.m. Tickets for two preseason home games will start as low as $15, and tickets for regular season games start at $66. All tickets will be digital and accessible on the Vikings app, to limit contact due to COVID-19.

The Vikings are welcoming back fans at full capacity this fall. There were no fans at home games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings preseason home games are set for Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Denver Broncos and Saturday, Aug. 21 against the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s a look at the Vikings’ 2021 home schedule:

