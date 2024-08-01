Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith captures another medal at Olympics

article

Regan Smith is bringing another medal home to Minnesota from the Paris Olympics.

Smith, of Lakeville, earned a silver medal in the 200m butterfly on Thursday. Smith finished with a time of 2:03.84, 0.81 seconds behind Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh during Thursday's event.

Success in Paris

This marks Smith's second medal at the Paris Games. On Tuesday, she took home a silver medal in the 100m backstroke finals, edged out by Australia's Kaylee McKeown by 0.33 seconds. McKeown set an Olympic record with her time. Smith currently owns the world record time for the 100m backstroke, which she set during trials in June.

Medal count

The silver on Thursday brings Smith's career medal count to five. She earned two silvers and a bronze during the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Smith still has a chance to add to her count on Friday. She is set to compete in the women's 200m backstroke. In 2021, she earned a silver medal in that event. She will again face stiff competition from McKeown for gold. McKeown currently owns the world record for the 200m backstroke at 2:03.14. Smith finished first during the United States trials with a time of 2:05.70.