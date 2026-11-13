Kirk Cousins to start Sunday in Vikings vs. Packers game

The Brief Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday. The Vikings acquired Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. The Vikings play the Packers at Lambeau Field at 12 p.m. Sunday.



Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday.

Cousins to start in Vikings vs. Packers game

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third round pick.

The Vikings will face the Packers in a border battle Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on FOX 9.

"Kirko Chainz" will look as familiar as he ever did on Sunday, after safety Jakobe Thomas said he had given him his No. 8 jersey for the season.

Thomas said he gave it to Cousins without a price, no questions asked.

Vikings trade to bring Cousins back

The backstory:

Cousins played three seasons under Kevin O’Connell, eventually leaving in free agency after the 2023 season.

But the team has sought stability ever since.

As the NFL trade deadline approached on Tuesday, the Vikings announced they had acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third round pick.

In nine starts with the Raiders this season, Cousins has thrown for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cousins played six seasons in Minnesota previously, including three with O'Connell and won a playoff game with Mike Zimmer.

"Ultimately, in Kirk, we saw an opportunity to acquire an accomplished quarterback and improve the Minnesota Vikings. He made sense for a lot of reasons," Vikings GM Nolan Teasley said when formally announcing the trade. "This roster has earned the right to maximize the potential where we can take this thing. This move was about what’s best for the Vikings right now … We didn’t acquire Kirk to not play."

Fans react

What they're saying:

As the trade was announced, FOX 9 spoke with several Vikings fans who expressed their excitement towards the move.

One of his biggest fans is known as Lil Kirko Chainz. The fan became famous four years ago and said he thought Cousins' time with the Vikings was long over.

"I think he'll tie our offense together so he can score a lot more points," said the 11-year-old, who's real name is Lincoln Gustafson.

"I'm excited to watch him play against the Packers and I hope he destroys them because I hate the Packers," said Lincoln Gustafson.

When asked whether fans will see Lil Kirko Chainz again now that Cousins is coming back, he said he isn't sure.

Blake Cashman practicing again

Big picture view:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday linebacker Blake Cashman was in the concussion protocol and did not practice.

On Friday, KOC provided an update saying that Cashman was practicing again, while taking extra precaution in preparation for playing on Sunday.

If Cashman can’t play Sunday against the Packers, it would be a huge loss for the Vikings. Cashman is the green dot, and calls out pre-snap adjustments.

He was also the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after their 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings still competing for Super Bowl

What's next:

The move means that the Vikings are trying to go all-in for the rest of the 2026 season, bringing in a veteran quarterback that knows the offense to pair with a dominant defense, and Will Reichard leading the special teams unit.