Vikings bring back Kirk Cousins in trade with Las Vegas Raiders

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings made a quarterback move Tuesday, acquiring Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third round pick. The Vikings needed a veteran quarterback after Carson Wentz threw for just 85 yards and two interceptions Monday night. Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring strain. Cousins is expected to start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, where his previous Vikings' tenure ended in 2023 with a torn Achilles.



The Minnesota Vikings were desperate for stability at the quarterback position, and made a move before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline to bring back Kirk Cousins.

Vikings trade for Kirk Cousins

What we know:

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third round pick. He’ll likely be the starting quarterback when the Vikings face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Ironically, Cousins’ last pass with Vikings was in 2023 at Lambeau Field, a game where he left with a torn Achilles.

The Vikings had started 6-0, but have lost two straight and gotten inconsistent play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. Cousins played three seasons under Kevin O’Connell, eventually leaving in free agency after the 2023 season.

In nine starts with the Raiders this season, Cousins has thrown for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Vikings needed a reliable passer for their talented receiving corps, led by Justin Jefferson, and the need to find the end zone more. The Vikings didn’t score an offensive touchdown Monday night, the third time that’s happened this season.

Cousins played six seasons in Minnesota previously, including three with O'Connell and won a playoff game with Mike Zimmer.

What it means for the 2026 season

Why you should care:

The Vikings are trying to go all-in on the rest of the 2026 season, bringing in a veteran quarterback that knows the offense to pair with a dominant defense, and Will Reichard leading the special teams unit.

Vikings’ fans loudly booed the team Monday night as Wentz struggled, throwing for just 85 yards and two interceptions. The team brought in Kyler Murray in the offseason on a one-year deal, but he’s been inconsistent and struggled to stay healthy.

The Vikings had to make a move after trading J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, who are now 4-5 and in second place in the NFC East.

What's next:

The trade for Cousins likely means the end for either Wentz or Murray in Minnesota, as one would stay on as the back-up.