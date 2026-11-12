Minnesota Rep. Dan Wolgamott arrested on suspicion of DWI

The Brief DFL state Rep. Dan Wolgamott was arrested on suspicion of DWI in St. Cloud Wednesday night. Jail records show Wolgamott is being held on three DWI-related allegations, including criminal vehicular operation involving bodily harm. Wolgamott previously pleaded guilty to a DWI-related charge in 2023.



Minnesota state Rep. Dan Wolgamott was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in St. Cloud Wednesday night.

Minnesota lawmaker arrested in St. Cloud

What we know:

Stearns County Jail records show Wolgamott, a DFL lawmaker representing District 14B, was arrested by St. Cloud police around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He is being held on three DWI-related allegations, including criminal vehicular operation involving bodily harm.

Wolgamott remains in custody as of Thursday morning and has not yet been formally charged.

What we don't know:

Further details about what led to his arrest or the circumstances surrounding the alleged bodily harm are not yet known.

Pictured is Dan Wolgamott. Credit: Stearns County Jail (Supplied)

Previous DWI conviction in 2023

Dig deeper:

Wednesday's arrest comes just three years after Wolgamott pleaded guilty to a DWI charge following a July 2023 traffic stop in Kanabec County.

Troopers had received reports that he had been drinking in a liquor store parking lot before he was pulled over. Court records show his blood alcohol concentration was 0.09, slightly above the legal limit of 0.08.

Wolgamott pleaded guilty to one of two misdemeanor charges, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours of driving. The other charge was dismissed.

His 45-day jail sentence was stayed, and he was placed on two years of probation. Court records indicate he was discharged from probation in September 2025.

Wolgamott leaving Minnesota Legislature

The backstory:

Wolgamott has represented Minnesota House District 14B since 2019 but did not seek reelection in 2026.

Instead, he pursued a run for Minnesota state auditor but did not appear on the DFL primary ballot in August after failing to secure the party's endorsement. Wolgamott later endorsed Zach Filipovich, who won the state auditor election.

His term is scheduled to end in January.