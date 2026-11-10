Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: TV, pregame coverage

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for noon, and you can watch the Border Battle on FOX 9. Kirk Cousins is back with the Vikings after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.



The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, looking to end a two-game losing streak after a 6-0 start.

You can watch the Border Battle on FOX 9.

Vikings at Packers – How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Week 10

When: 12 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lambeau Field

TV: FOX 9

The Vikings are 6-2, but are coming off consecutive losses to the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Now on a short week, they face a Border Battle at Lambeau Field against a Packers’ squad that has won two straight, and could be getting Micah Parsons back soon.

Vikings trade for Kirk Cousins

Why you should care:

The Vikings on Tuesday made a move at quarterback before the NFL trade deadline, acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third round pick. Cousins previously played six seasons in Minnesota, three under Kevin O’Connell, and got his only playoff win with Mike Zimmer.

In nine starts with the Raiders this season, Cousins has more than 2,300 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Vikings made the move after Carson Wentz struggled on Monday Night Football, and Kyler Murray still dealing with a hamstring strain.

Vikings Gameday Live

Before Sunday’s kickoff, watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 with Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ahmad Hicks, Ben Leber, Pete Bercich and more as they preview the game at Lambeau Field. They’ll also talk about the NFC North Division race, and the entire NFL landscape.

After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight with Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich as they break down everything from the Border Battle.