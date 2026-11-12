Robbinsdale ICE arrest: Video shows agents arresting man while daughter cries, records

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The Brief Video of an ICE arrest in Robbinsdale shows two agents arresting a man while his daughter cries and records from the front porch. Court records show that the man arrested has no violent criminal record. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to a FOX 9 request for information on the arrest. The Robbinsdale Police Department said they weren't involved and emphasized their officers have been trained on the city's separation agreement.



Footage of an ICE arrest in Robbinsdale shows a woman crying while she records agents taking her father away.

FOX 9 will update this story when more information becomes available.

ICE arrest in Robbinsdale

What we know:

Videos from multiple angles show two ICE agents arresting a man who is clinging to a post attached to the front porch of a home.

The man's daughter can be heard saying, "He's in the process of getting papers! Why are you taking him?"

An agent punched the man in the face before the man was dragged to the backseat of a vehicle and pushed inside by the agents.

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 has confirmed that the man taken by ICE is Jose Ruelas Viorato, 45 years old, and that he was born in Mexico.

He is currently listed as in custody at Sherburne County jail, which is known to hold ICE detainees.

Court records show he has no violent history, but does have multiple traffic violations and petty misdemeanor for trespassing on private property at a campground.

Awaiting DHS response

What they're saying:

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to a FOX 9 request for information.

City Council member responds

The other side:

Robbinsdale City Council Member Alejandro Caceres Aranda shared the following post:

"This morning, ICE took one of our neighbors. A father, husband, and member of our Robbinsdale community with no criminal record. I have been with the family for most of the day as we try to figure everything out. If there is any community support the family may need as the situation develops, I will be sharing ways to get involved per family request. Thank you to our neighbors for bringing this to my attention."

Robbinsdale police say they weren't involved

Local perspective:

A news release from the Robbinsdale police department said they received a 911 call at 7:13 a.m. from a home in the 3600 block of 31st Avenue North from someone who said ICE was taking her dad.

A responding officer then arrived in the area and said there was no law enforcement of any kind, according to the news release. Police also called the number that dialed 911, but nobody answered.

That officer then spoke to the woman who called 911, who said "she knew there was nothing" police could do and that she "didn't know why she called," before going back inside the home, according to Robbinsdale police.

The news release states the officer then cleared the scene "less than two minutes after his arrival.

Robbinsdale police emphasized that its officers are trained on the City of Robbinsdale's Separation Agreement and that they did not have contact with any law enforcement agency when responding to the call.