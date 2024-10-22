Justin Jefferson, Anthony Edwards recreate KG, Moss photo in ESPN cover story

article

Two of the biggest stars in their perspective sports play right here in Minnesota, and they were recently featured together as part of an ESPN cover story.

Vikings’ star receiver Justin Jefferson and Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards recently sat down with ESPN’s Jamal Collier. As part of the story, they recreated the epic photo shared by Randy Moss and Kevin Garnett in 2000 that was on Sport Magazine.

Why it matters

Moss will go down as one of the greatest receivers in Vikings’ history, leading Minnesota to the NFC title game in his rookie season. Garnett was drafted by the Timberwolves out of high school, and led the franchise to its first Western Conference Finals in 2004.

The Vikings drafted Jefferson in 2020, and he’s set all kinds of records in his first four seasons. The Timberwolves took Edwards No 1 overall, and he led Minnesota to its first Western Conference Finals last season since Garnett did it 20 years ago.

Both have outstanding personalities to match their incredible skill sets. Edwards even told Jefferson if he wins an NBA title in the next three or four years, he’ll switch to football. Jefferson thinks that’s nuts. Edwards tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday, saying "What team need me right now? What the GMs talkin about?

Edwards is becoming one of the faces of the NBA, recently featured on the Netflix series, "Starting Five." He won Olympic gold with Team USA in Paris over the summer. Jefferson was featured in the Netflix series "Receiver" and signed a massive four-year contract extension before the start of mandatory mini camp to solidify his long-term future in Minnesota.

A game of pig?

The two shared plenty of laughs and trash talk during their sit down. It also featured a game of pig. They swapped jerseys, with Jefferson shooting baskets in an Edwards No. 5 jersey. Edwards wore a Jefferson No. 18 jersey, and played pig with a football. He made a few crazy shots.

What’s next

The Vikings are in Los Angeles to face the Rams Thursday night, coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions. The Timberwolves open their regular season Tuesday night at the L.A. Lakers.