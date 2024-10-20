Anthony Edwards tells Justin Jefferson he'll switch to football if he wins NBA title

article

You just never know what Anthony Edwards will say in front of a microphone, but even comments made to ESPN recently could have Minnesota sports fans raising their eyebrows.

Edwards was joined by Vikings’ star receiver Justin Jefferson in a recent sit down interview that will be released on Tuesday. Edwards says if he wins an NBA title with the Timberwolves in the next three to four years, he’ll switch to football and try to land in the NFL.

Edwards was drafted No. 1 overall by the Timberwolves in 2020 and said on draft night his favorite sport is football.

What it means

For those words to hold any merit, the Timberwolves have to win an NBA title. Edwards led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season for the first time in 20 years, and is now the face of the franchise after Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Edwards was an All-Star last season, was All-NBA and most recently won Olympic gold with Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

What position would he play?

So if it actually were to happen and Edwards put on a helmet and pads, where would he play? He’s listed at 6-4 and 225 pounds. That’s either a big receiver or tight end, he’s mobile enough to play quarterback and if he’s on defense, that’s probably a linebacker.

Edwards, Jefferson recreate epic photo

As part of the interview, Edwards and Jefferson did a pose from two decades ago featuring Randy Moss and Kevin Garnett. That will be released on Tuesday.

What's next

The Timberwolves open the 2024-25 regular season Tuesday night at the L.A. Lakers.