Harry Singh dies at 81: The man who brought Caribbean heat to Minnesota for more than 40 years

The Brief Harry Singh, a pioneer of Caribbean cuisine in Minnesota, died in his sleep at age 81 on Friday in Coon Rapids. Singh introduced generations to Caribbean flavors through his Minneapolis restaurant and State Fair stand. Visitation will be Thursday evening with funeral services Friday afternoon in Minneapolis.



A beloved chef who brought Caribbean food to Minnesota for decades has died, leaving a lasting flavor on the local food scene.

Remembering Harry Singh’s culinary legacy in Minnesota

What we know:

Family members say Harry Singh died in his sleep at his home in Coon Rapids on Friday at the age of 81. Singh was known for his passion for cooking and connecting with people.

"His passion was cooking and feeding people, and he loved the interaction with people," said Marla Jadoonanan, Singh's sister.

Singh grew up in Trinidad and Tobago before moving to Minnesota in the 1970s to study at the University of St. Thomas, where he earned a degree in social work. After working as a parole officer, he decided to open his own restaurant to share the bold flavors of his homeland.

"During those years, there was nothing like a Caribbean or close to a Caribbean restaurant. I was the first one who started it off," said Jadoonanan.

Singh’s restaurant history and impact

What they're saying:

Singh’s sister described his signature approach to food and hospitality.

"He brought the heat. Yeah, it was always summer in his restaurant," said Jadoonanan. She also shared, "That's what he wanted to do was, you know, spread the word, spread the flavors and. Just wanted everybody to experience what we experienced growing up."

Singh first opened his restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis and later moved several locations in south Minneapolis, most recently to Eat Street on Nicollet Avenue.

He introduced Minnesotans to dishes like roti, jerk chicken and his famous hot sauces, which were known for their fiery kick. For more than 15 years, Singh also ran a popular stand at the Minnesota State Fair, serving recipes he learned from his mother to visitors from across the state.

Spicing things up

Local perspective:

Singh retired and closed his restaurant a couple of years ago, but his contributions to Minnesota’s food culture remain. "We'll miss him. He will be missed. The family has a big hole in it now," said Jadoonanan.

Singh is survived by his son and five siblings. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4343 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, with funeral services from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.