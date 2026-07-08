Minnesota weather: Scattered storms and a tropical feel Wednesday

The Brief Scattered storms and showers are expected across Minnesota on Wednesday. Southeastern Minnesota faces a slight risk of stronger storms, with a level 2 risk of severe weather. Rain will clear out by the evening, making way for a brighter and less humid Thursday.



After overnight rain, a warm and muggy Wednesday brings scattered showers and thunderstorm chances across Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 80 degrees, with patchy sunshine and a tropical feel returning during the afternoon. While Wednesday remains an active day in Minnesota, it won’t be a total washout.

A wave of showers and thunderstorms moves through central and southern Minnesota during the morning before tapering off. Additional showers and thunderstorms may redevelop later in the day, mainly across southern and southeastern Minnesota. An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the Twin Cities through around sunset.

Any remaining storms quickly fade Wednesday evening, leading to a quieter night. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s in the metro, with some upper 50s possible across northern Minnesota.

Level 2 risk of severe weather

What to expect:

Southeastern Minnesota has the greatest chance for stronger storms Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of southern Minnesota remain under a level 1 and level 2 risk for severe weather. The greatest threat is expected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A few storms could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, quarter-size hail, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday brings a welcome break from the rain with plenty of sunshine, a light northeast breeze, and highs around 83 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Humidity levels also ease, making for a much more comfortable afternoon.

Friday turns sunny and warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather continues into the weekend as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and the low to mid-90s Sunday.

The heat sticks around into next week, with highs remaining in the 90s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)