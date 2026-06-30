3M Open ready to welcome Scottie Scheffler: ‘It shows we’ve arrived’

The Brief The 3M Open, now in its eighth year, is about a month away at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, has given his playing commitment to the tournament for the first time. Defending champion Kurt Kitayama is in the 2026 field. Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has partnered with the 3M Open as an ambassador.



The 3M Open is about a month away as some of the best PGA Tour pros will come to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

For now, that includes the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler commits to 3M Open

What we know:

Tournament officials announced in early May they received a playing commitment from Scheffler, who has never been to Blaine. The 3M Open is the week after The Open Championship, and not a signature event with a $20 million purse. In years past, its best draw was players who needed to acquire FedEx Cup points to make the PGA’s postseason.

Hollis Cavner, the tournament’s executive director, joked, "I have pictures," when asked how he’s getting Scheffler to come to Minnesota.

The real answer, however, comes down to what fellow PGA players are telling him about Minnesota, and the hospitality TPC Twin Cities provides to players, caddies and their families. Cavner said he knew about Scheffler’s commitment for several months before it became official.

"Keeping a secret for that long is very hard. To not spill it, it was elation. When the world No. 1 says I want to come and play, it tells you a lot," Cavner said. "It’s huge, there’s no doubt about it. It solidifies that other players are now talking about this event. We’re doing the right things, getting Scottie shows we’ve arrived."

It also caught the attention of recently retired Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, now an ambassador with the 3M Open.

"Super excited they were able to get him to come. Hopefully that brings other players, I believe in the state of Minnesota and how great it is to be here in the summer," Thielen said. "When guys like that commit, usually there’s others that follow and want to be in a field that has the top player in the world, and try to take him down. Hopefully that brings more guys here."

Adam Thielen steps up to partner with 3M Open

The backstory:

Thielen and Randall McDaniel were both at Monday’s media day at TPC Twin Cities. They’re both ambassadors for Minnesota’s tour stop, participating in events, promoting the event and getting ready to welcome the PGA’s best to Blaine.

For Thielen, the partnership was an obvious choice. The Detroit Lakes native and former Vikings’ receiver is an avid golfer. He’s also very active in the community with his charity, the Thielen Foundation.

"The impact that the 3M Open and 3M is making in the community, it aligns very well with our foundation and what we’re all about. The golf aspect, I love the game of golf, I love competing and I love the PGA Tour and everything they’re doing," Thielen said. "Excited to be involved and see what the future of this tournament looks like."

Kurt Kitayama back to defend

Dig deeper:

Kurt Kitayama had a historic weekend last summer to capture the 2025 3M Open title, his second PGA Tour win. He almost didn’t make it to the weekend, just barely making the cut. A third-round 11-under par 60 on Saturday set him up to hoist the trophy Sunday.

"I think what stands out the most is Friday, I barely made the cut. I went to the range to try and find something for the weekend, and boom, 60 on Saturday. Friday I was grinding just to play the weekend, proud I bounced back there," Kitayama said. "It’s an amazing feeling when you get a day where the stars seem to align and everything feels good. Days like that is what you’re always looking for."

Other past champions in the field include Jhonnatan Vegas (2024), Lee Hodges (2023) and Cameron Champ (2021). Other popular names in the 2026 field include Luke Clanton, Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Keith Mitchell, Neal Shipley and Gary Woodland.

What's next:

The 3M Open, now in its eighth year, is set for July 20-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. The PGA Tour and 3M have a contract for the event through 2030.