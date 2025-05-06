Jimmy Butler worried about coffee machine ahead of Timberwolves series

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves start the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at Target Center.

It’s an 8:30 p.m. tip, and it’s a quick turnaround for the Warriors after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night to advance. Jimmy Butler seems to be more concerned about his team being properly caffeinated than his much-anticipated return to Minnesota.

"I'm wondering about how I'm going to get my coffee machine to Minnesota and how I'm going to get my kids there," Butler said after Sunday night’s win.

Butler has a custom La Marzocco Linea Mini high-end espresso machine that he uses while traveling for NBA games. Talk about first-world problems.

Butler returns to Minnesota

Why you should care:

Butler spent a little more than a year with the Timberwolves after being traded to Minnesota in 2017. He requested a trade in 2018, then went on an infamous tirade during a practice after leading reserve players to a scrimmage win over the other starters.

Tuesday night won’t be the first time Butler has played at Target Center since leaving Minnesota. That was in November of 2021, when he played for the Miami Heat. The circumstances, though, are dramatically different and Butler will likely get booed every time he touches the ball.

Gobert/Draymond Green rivalry

What we know:

There will also likely be other drama, including the potential matchup between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. Green publicly criticized Gobert during the Timberwolves’ playoff run last year as a TV analyst with TNT. Green also choked Gobert during a game last season, which led to a fight and ejections.

It’s now the playoffs, so cooler heads should prevail. But it will be intense.

The Timberwolves host Games 1 and 2 after going 1-3 against the Warriors in the regular season.