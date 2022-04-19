Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Tuesday's Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies game

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:38PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
Patrick Beverley article

Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game One of the Western Conference First Round against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 16, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for another win against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday. 

Tipoff for Game 2 in Memphis is at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. 

This is the Wolves' first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season, and Minnesota fans are eager to catch the No. 7 seed team in action. 

Here’s where you can watch or listen:

The Wolves will return home Thursday, April 21, for Game 3, tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. In addition to buying tickets to the game, you can watch it on Bally Sports North and TNT, as well as listen to it on 830 WCCO.

And if all else fails, you can probably just head over to your neighborhood bar.