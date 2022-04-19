How to watch Tuesday's Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies game

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for another win against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.

Tipoff for Game 2 in Memphis is at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

This is the Wolves' first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season, and Minnesota fans are eager to catch the No. 7 seed team in action.

Here’s where you can watch or listen:

The Wolves will return home Thursday, April 21, for Game 3, tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. In addition to buying tickets to the game, you can watch it on Bally Sports North and TNT, as well as listen to it on 830 WCCO.

Advertisement

And if all else fails, you can probably just head over to your neighborhood bar.