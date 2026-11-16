The Brief On Monday, Minneapolis Councilmember Pearll Warren toured Heritage Park as inspectors' findings showed 160 of 209 units need extensive renovation, including some level of demolition. The city set aside $2.5 million to help residents move out, and six families have left while 29 are in the process. Residents and inspectors said damp carpet, water damage, and patched-over walls point to deeper problems.



A Minneapolis apartment complex built 25 years ago to improve the look of north Minneapolis now has boarded-up apartments and widespread damage, but only a few families have taken advantage of emergency funding to leave.

Inside Heritage Park apartments

Heritage Park was supposed to help give north Minneapolis a better look, but some apartments are now boarded up. Inspectors said previous owners appeared to favor cosmetic work that covered substantial deterioration.

Local perspective:

A woman who has lived at Heritage Park for more than seven years said the water damage in her apartment has spread so much that she has stopped allowing most visitors, including young family members. She did not want to be identified because she wants to stay.

"This is where it leaked off before from the third floor when I had a leak. They only cut this out and replaced it. They didn't dry it out, check for mold or anything," the woman said.

On Monday, Minneapolis Council Member Pearll Warren toured the apartment with a FOX 9 camera crew. Warren pointed to damp flooring during the visit.

"This carpeting right here is sticky and it's damp," said Warren.

The backstory:

Evidence of water damage showed up from the bottom floor to the top and from the bedrooms to the kitchen. The resident said newer paint and drywall now cover some of the places where the damage used to be more obvious.

An inspection of the entire complex found "chronic moisture intrusion, deferred maintenance, repeated water losses, aging building materials and concealed deterioration." Inspectors said 160 of 209 apartments were in such bad condition that they need extensive renovation, including some level of demolition.

Warren said the work being done has not fixed the larger problem.

"So they're just doing minor cosmetic repairs for appearance's sake, but it's not repairing the root of the issue," said Warren.

Move-out effort and repair questions

Warren also said there were more than 3,700 failing windows and the building exterior needed to be removed so crews could address much of the water damage.

A property manager was showing apartments on Monday. A representative for the management company told FOX9 the company is committed to stabilizing the property.

By the numbers:

In late summer, city set aside $2.5 million in emergency funding to help residents move out. According to Warren's latest update, six families have left and 29 are in the process, while the rest are still hoping to see the apartments fixed.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when repairs or demolition would begin, or how many residents are still living in the complex.