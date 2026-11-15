Kirk Cousins has emotional return to Lambeau Field in Vikings’ 30-10 win

The Brief The Vikings dominated the Packers 30-10 on Sunday at Lambeau Field to end a two-game losing streak, and improve to 7-2. Kirk Cousins, in his return to the Vikings, passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns. The defense dominated Jordan Love and the Packers with eight sacks and three turnovers.



The Minnesota Vikings are 7-2 after a dominant 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and it was an emotional game for Kirk Cousins.

Four days after being traded to the Vikings, Cousins returned to the field where he tore his Achilles in 2023. Nearly three years later, he threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns and took over an offense that needed average quarterback play. Kevin O'Connell gave him a game ball during the post game locker room celebration.

Cousins also got choked up doing an interview on the field after the win.

"It’s been a tough three years," Cousins said.

Vikings give Kirk Cousins high praise

What they're saying:

Cousins joked he’s still learning some names of his new teammates, but the locker room was all smiles Sunday. Cousins played with poise, commanded the huddle and got Justin Jefferson a season-high nine catches.

The team was beaming after the game about what it can accomplish with Cousins running the offense.

Aaron Jones: "There’s not too many like him. Cool, calm and collected. There’s not many out there like that."

Myles Price, after he scored his first NFL touchdown from Cousins: "You see it for yourself. I don’t even have to speak on it for real. He just has such a leadership mentality, very calming in the huddle.

Byron Murphy Jr. – "One of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve been around. To have him back, it’s a blessing.

Brian O’Neill – "Same way he was for 5.5 years with me. It felt the same to me, he was in control the whole game and it was awesome."

Levi Drake Rodriguez: "That was my first time playing with Kirk. Just seeing his poise, execution. He just came in, so that’s pretty cool to see a professional do his job and do it at a high level."

Josh Metellus: I love Kirk. He was the first quarterback I knew coming into the league. I grew up on Kirk, it was nice to see him come back in and do things we know he can do."

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell: "Kirk Cousins’ performance, to put it into words what he was able to accomplish from the time he arrived here, he was the one with the ownership of the plan. Just brought poise, leadership, execution, ran the show incredibly clean. I can’t say enough about him."

Cousins’ full circle game

The backstory:

The Packers scored 10 third quarter points to make things uncomfortable. That’s when Cousins and the offense went to work, and effectively put the game away.

The Vikings answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes of game clock in the fourth quarter. Cousins went 8-for-8 on the drive, and it ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Bartholomew, giving the Vikings a 27-10 lead.

On the same field where he suffered a season-ending injury in 2023, Cousins helped lead the Vikings to a win, and potentially repave their path to the playoffs.

"Certainly it’s gratifying to come back here with the purple on. Similar time of year, three years later, it’s a blessing to have a win like we had today," Cousins said. "There’s so much football ahead, and this story is going to get written much later than now."

Defense dominates

Why you should care:

With above-average quarterback play, the Vikings’ defense feasted on Jordan Love, who is normally one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL under pressure. Not Sunday.

The Vikings sacked him eight times, and forced three Packers’ turnovers. Harrison Smith got his 41st career interception. Love couldn’t corral a high snap that the Vikings recovered, and Andrew Van Ginkel ripped a ball away from Mark Redman.

The Vikings got 16 points off four total Green Bay turnovers, three by the offense.

What's next:

The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.