2026 KPMG PGA Championship coming to Hazeltine

One of the biggest tournaments in women’s golf is coming to Minnesota in 2026, PGA of America announced.

The 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

This is the second time the club has hosted the Women’s PGA Championship, having also held the event in 2019.

"The PGA of America is thrilled to return to Hazeltine National Golf Club for the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship," PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing said in a release. "Hazeltine has proven to be an elite host site that attracts spectators from across the country as well as Canada to our championships. We are excited to bring the best women golfers in the world back to Minnesota."

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the second-oldest major in women’s golf. It started in 1955.