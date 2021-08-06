Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson wins Olympic gold with buzzer beater takedown

article

University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson came from behind in the last 13 seconds to win gold in the finals of the 125-kilogram freestyle class at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Gable Dan Steveson of Team United celebrates defeating Geno Petriashvili of Team Georgia during the Men’s Freestyle 125kg Gold Medal Match on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 06, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The gold medal bout was the Apple Valley native’s biggest test yet as he faced three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia. He beat Petriashvili 10-8, celebrating the win with a backflip.

With the win, Steveson became the second U.S. gold medalist in men’s freestyle wrestling and third in all styles. He is also the first Gopher wrestler in program history to win an Olympic gold medal.

Gold medalist USA's Gable Dan Steveson poses with his medal on the podium after the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Jack GUEZ / AFP / Getty Images)

Steveson was undefeated for the Gophers this year, winning a Big Ten title and national championship for the U of M.