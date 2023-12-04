Gophers women’s basketball game against Iowa Feb. 28 sold out

article

Dawn Plitzuweit has coached all of eight games with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team, and later this season, she’ll see her first sellout crowd at Williams Arena.

Team officials announced Monday that the Gophers’ Feb. 28 game against No. 4-ranked Iowa is sold out. The game is set to be a "Maroon Out," meaning fans attending should wear maroon colors. It’ll be Senior Night for Minnesota, marking the final regular season home game for Janay Sanders and Aminata Zie.

The other big attraction, of course, is Hawkeyes’ star guard Caitlin Clark, who is one of the best players in the country. She led Iowa to the national title game last season, a loss to LSU.

Plitzuweit and the Gophers are off to a 7-1 start after a thrilling 94-88 double overtime win over Drake on Saturday. Mara Braun scored 33 points, and Mallory Heyer added 16 points and 10 rebounds. After the win, Plitzuweit grabbed the public address microphone and thanked the fans for being at the game.

The Gophers haven’t consistently had sellout crowds at Williams Arena since Lindsay Whalen led the program to the Final Four in the early 2000s. Earlier this season, the Gophers had a near sellout crowd in a 62-44 loss to UConn, a homecoming for former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers.

The game against Iowa is the first advanced sellout for the Gophers since Nov. 9, 2018, when they hosted New Hampshire.

The current Gophers are on a four-game win streak heading to Kentucky Wednesday night.