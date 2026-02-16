Gophers women's basketball enters AP Top 25 at No. 23

The Brief The University of Minnesota women's basketball team is ranked for the first time this season, coming in at No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Gophers are 20-6, 11-4 in Big Ten play and have won eight straight. The Gophers are poised to earn their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.



For the first time this season, the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Gophers enter national rankings at No. 23

What we know:

The Gophers entered the AP Top 25 at No. 23 in the country on Monday, after being the first team out of the poll last week when they received 42 points. Minnesota is 20-6 on the season, 11-4 in Big Ten play and has won eight straight games.

The Gophers completed a season sweep of Wisconsin Sunday with an 83-60 win over the Badgers at the Kohl Center. They've reached 20 wins for the third consecutive season.

The Gophers are one of seven Big Ten teams in this week’s Top 25 poll. The other six are UCLA (2), Michigan (6), Ohio State (10), Iowa (13), Maryland (14) and Michigan State (18). Minnesota is also No. 9 in the NCAA's NET rankings.

The Gophers have been ranked twice previously in the AP Top 25 under Plitzuweit, both last season.

Gophers could be dancing?

Why you should care:

Minnesota is quickly putting a resume together that’s worthy of the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance under Plitzuweit. They have four Quad 1 wins, which include victories over Iowa and USC. The Gophers haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

No. 10 Ohio State next

What's next:

The Gophers No. 10-ranked Ohio State Wednesday night in a Pink Jersey auction game for the program.

All proceeds from bids will be donated to the Masonic Cancer Center. Fans can begin placing bids here until 10 a.m. CT on Thursday morning.