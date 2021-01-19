Gophers volleyball TV schedule: Sunday match on FOX 9+

article

FOX 9+ will broadcast Sunday's match of the University of Minnesota volleyball team's season-opening series this weekend against Michigan State. The Gophers will be televised at least 12 times during the 2021 spring season with an additional five home matches streaming on BTN+.

Saturday's season-opening match against the Spartans will be streaming on BTN+ at 4 p.m., while Sunday's match will be televised on FOX 9+ at 3 p.m. as well as streaming on BTN+.

2021 Gopher volleyball TV schedule

Jan. 24 vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m., FOX 9+

Jan. 29 at Maryland, TBD, BTN

Feb. 5 at Purdue, 6 p.m. CT, BTN

Feb. 13 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. CT, BTN

Feb. 14 vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Feb. 19 at Nebraska, 8 p.m., CT, BTN

Feb. 21 at Nebraska, 12 p.m. CT, BTN

Feb. 26 vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. CT, ESPNU

March 17 at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. CT, BTN

March 21 vs. Wisconsin, TBD, BTN

March 27 at Northwestern, TBD, BTN

April 3 vs. Iowa, 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Streaming matches

In addition to the home opener against Michigan State, Minnesota will be streamed on BTN + against Michigan (Feb. 27), Illinois (March 12 & 13), and Iowa (April 2). Remaining road matches will be determined at a later date.

The Gophers will also be on KFAN+ for five matches, which will also be streamed on gophersports.com.Those dates include:Jan. 23 vs. Michigan State, Feb. 13 vs. Penn State, Feb. 14 vs. Penn State, March 21 vs. Wisconsin, and April 3 vs. Iowa.