Gophers star Mara Braun: ‘I just want to play, I just want to be healthy’

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, McLeod County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Brown County, Renville County, Todd County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stearns County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Gophers star Mara Braun: ‘I just want to play, I just want to be healthy’

By
Published  February 17, 2025 2:58pm CST
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9

Gophers' Mara Braun provides update on foot injury

Gophers junior guard Mara Braun said on Monday's Gopher Coaches Show with Ahmad Hicks, Justin Gaard and Dawn Plitzuweit that she is day-to-day with a foot injury that required surgery for the second straight season and didn't have a timetable for a return. The Gophers have three regular games left and the Big Ten Tournament.

The Brief

    • Mara Braun spoke on Monday's Gopher Coaches Show for the first time since suffering a foot injury in late November that required surgery for the second straight season.
    • Braun said she is day-to-day, but didn't say if she would return this season.
    • The Gophers are 19-8, and 7-8 in Big Ten play with 3 regular season games left and the Big Ten Tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Mara Braun, a junior guard on the Gophers’ women’s basketball team, spoke Monday on the FOX 9 Gopher Coaches Show for the first time since suffering another foot injury that put a stop on her season.

Just five games into the season, Braun suffered a similar injury to the one that derailed her sophomore season. This time, it happened during morning shootaround before they hosted Eastern Illinois in late November. Despite missing the last 22 games, Braun remains the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 points per game.

She gave an update of sorts on Monday, talking with FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard, with coach Dawn Plitzuweit sitting beside her. It’s not clear if she’ll return to the court this season.

"Honestly it might not be the answer you want, but day-by-day is really what it is. Whenever that is, I’ll be looking forward to that. I just want to play, I just want to be healthy," Braun said.

‘At first it was a lot of anger’

Why it matters: Braun missed 14 games last season after suffering a foot injury at Illinois, landing on a defender’s foot after a 3-pointer. She was able to return to play two games in the WNIT.

This year, it happened much earlier. She had another procedure to fix the issue, and is still rehabbing but is back on the court.

"At first it was just a lot of anger. Obviously doing it a second time, back-to-back seasons wasn’t ideal. Just kind of frustrated because I thought I had done everything I could," Braun said. "Ultimately I have a strong faith, so just knowing there’s a plan regardless of all this that’s going on. After dealing with my emotions a little bit, just going and attacking it like I have the first time. It’s been a battle and a rollercoaster, as is any injury, but doing alright."

Plitzuweit was asked about not having her star guard for a second straight season. She said Braun has handled it like a true professional, and she has aspirations to play professionally.

"Is it wrong to say depressing? It’s really hard. It’s especially challenging for Mara because this is two years in a row. This is not easy," Plitzuweit said. "It’s really special what Mara is able to do from a positivity standpoint."

What’s next

The schedule: The Gophers are 19-8 on the season and 7-8 in Big Ten play. They have three regular season games left before the league tournament, and a chance to build on an NCAA Tournament resume.

If their name gets called on Selection Sunday, Braun will do everything she can to be back on the court by then, if not the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota Golden GophersSports