Gophers next game versus Nebraska postponed as Huskers deal with COVID-19 outbreak

Nebraska has postponed its next two games, including a matchup versus the Gophers, as the Huskers deals with a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's basketball program.

According to a release from the school, 12 people in the Huskers program, including Coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, have tested positive for the virus.

"I am experiencing symptoms," Hoiberg said in a statement, "but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours."

The Gophers were set to go on the road on Wednesday for the game. Instead, the Gophers will next take on Maryland at home on Saturday, January 23.

The Gophers are currently ranked 23rd in the nation but are poised to move up in the rankings after a big win at home versus Michigan on Saturday.