Gophers men’s basketball sets 2022-23 Big Ten opponents

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team on Thursday announced its Big Ten opponents for the 2022-23 season, the second for head coach Ben Johnson.

The Gophers will play 20 regular season Big Ten games, with the dates and times to be announced at a later date. In Johnson’s first season, the Gophers won 13 games and finished 4-16 in Big Ten play.

The Gophers will play seven teams both at Williams Arena and on the road next season: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Minnesota will also have home-only games against Indiana, Iowa and Penn State. The Gophers will have additional road games against Michigan State, Northwestern and Ohio State. That means Minnesota basketball fans hoping to watch Tre Holloman with the Spartans are probably out of luck. Minnesota’s only game against Michigan State next season will be at the Breslin Center.

The Gophers are looking to build off last season, with seven new players and bringing back leading scorer Jamison Battle. The roster features a freshmen class that includes Park Center’s Braeden Carrington, Osseo’s Joshua Ola-Joseph, Park Cottage Grove’s Pharrel Payne and Jaden Henley. Johnson also added former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia, Ta’Lon Cooper and Taurus Samuels through the NCAA transfer portal.

Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox are back practicing with the team after missing all of last season with knee injuries. The Gophers started summer workouts this week.