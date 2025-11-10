Gophers lose Taylor Woodson to season-ending knee injury

article

The Brief Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday junior Taylor Woodson suffered a season-ending knee injury during last week's win over Manhattan. Woodson had returned from an injury to her other knee last December. The Gophers are 2-0 and host Marquette Tuesday night.



For the second straight season, the University of Minnesota has lost forward Taylor Woodson for the rest of the year due to a knee injury.

Taylor Woodson’s knee injury

What we know:

Gophers’ coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday Woodson suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Friday’s 99-36 win over Manhattan at Williams Arena. Woodson played seven minutes, did not score and had two rebounds before suffering the injury.

Woodson, a junior out of Hopkins, played in 12 games last year before suffering a knee injury in December.

What they're saying:

"Taylor has worked incredibly hard to return from the left knee injury that she sustained last December. To be honest this is one of the hardest parts of collegiate athletics, to see someone who has worked so hard now face another significant injury; this time to her other knee," Plitzuweit said in a statement. "Taylor not only attacked her rehab with incredible consistency and effort, but she grew her knowledge of the game, her voice as a leader, and she worked diligently to grow her ability to become a consistent shooter throughout her recovery. I have no doubt that she will come back from this injury as an even more developed player and person and that all of her teammates, coaches and our medical staff will be there to support her every step of the way. We are hopeful due to her extenuating circumstances that the NCAA will review her waivers and that she will have three years of remaining eligibility."

Woodson averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds last year before her first knee injury.

She had two points and two rebounds in Minnesota’s season-opening win over North Dakota on Nov. 4.

Marquette next

What's next:

The Gophers have a pair of non-conference home games, starting Tuesday night against Marquette.