Gophers to host Iowa for Floyd of Rosedale in afternoon tilt Oct. 24
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team has a week to recover from a 41-13 blowout loss at Purdue.
The Gophers will host Iowa in an afternoon tilt for their second trophy game this season.
Gophers-Iowa details
What we know:
Minnesota will face Iowa in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will kick off at either 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
What we don't know:
TV details have not yet been announced.
The Gophers are 4-2 on the season, and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 after a 41-24 win at Washington, and 2-1 in league play. Like the Gophers, Iowa is on a bye this week.
Floyd of Rosedale rivalry
The backstory:
P.J. Fleck is 1-8 against Kirk Ferentz for his career. His lone win came in 2023, 12-10, at Kinnick Stadium. Fleck and Ferentz are the two longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten. Fleck is in his 10th season, Ferentz is in his 28th season, and is the all-time winningest coach in the Big Ten.
The winner of the rivalry game keeps Floyd of Rosedale, a bronze pig.
Gophers-Iowa storylines
Why you should care:
The Gophers will enter the game desperately needing to get back on track after arguably their worst game of the season in a 41-13 loss at Purdue. It’s the first of three straight games against ranked opponents.
The Hawkeyes have a favorable stretch after Minnesota, facing Wisconsin, Northwestern and Purdue, and could have a path to the College Football Playoff.