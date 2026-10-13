Gophers to host Iowa for Floyd of Rosedale in afternoon tilt Oct. 24

The Brief The Gophers have a bye this week after a 41-13 loss at Purdue last Saturday. Minnesota will host Iowa at either 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. TV details have not yet been announced. P.J. Fleck is 1-8 in his Gophers' career against Kirk Ferentz as the two schools battle for Floyd of Rosedale.



The University of Minnesota football team has a week to recover from a 41-13 blowout loss at Purdue.

The Gophers will host Iowa in an afternoon tilt for their second trophy game this season.

Gophers-Iowa details

What we know:

Minnesota will face Iowa in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will kick off at either 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

TV details have not yet been announced.

The Gophers are 4-2 on the season, and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 after a 41-24 win at Washington, and 2-1 in league play. Like the Gophers, Iowa is on a bye this week.

Floyd of Rosedale rivalry

The backstory:

P.J. Fleck is 1-8 against Kirk Ferentz for his career. His lone win came in 2023, 12-10, at Kinnick Stadium. Fleck and Ferentz are the two longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten. Fleck is in his 10th season, Ferentz is in his 28th season, and is the all-time winningest coach in the Big Ten.

The winner of the rivalry game keeps Floyd of Rosedale, a bronze pig.

Gophers-Iowa storylines

Why you should care:

The Gophers will enter the game desperately needing to get back on track after arguably their worst game of the season in a 41-13 loss at Purdue. It’s the first of three straight games against ranked opponents.

The Hawkeyes have a favorable stretch after Minnesota, facing Wisconsin, Northwestern and Purdue, and could have a path to the College Football Playoff.