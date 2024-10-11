Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Minnesota Gophers hockey games on FOX 9: Schedule

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 11, 2024 3:08pm CDT
Minnesota Gophers Sports
FOX 9
The Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher celebrates after defeating the Boston University Terriers 6-2 during the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Semifinals held at Amalie Arena on April 06, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Ph

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Select University of Minnesota hockey games will air on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ this season. 

How to watch

Sixteen home games will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ during the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, select road games, including against Minnesota Duluth, St. Thomas, and Bemidji State will also air on FOX 9+.

Before Gophers home games, there will be a 30-minute pregame show that airs on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL, featuring FOX 9's Jim Rich. Rich will also serve as the play-by-play announcer for all games broadcast on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ with Gophers' second all-time leading scorer Pat Micheletti providing analysis. 

The schedule

Here's the schedule of the 16 home games and four away games that will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+. 

  • Oct. 18: Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth
  • Oct. 19: Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth
  • Oct. 25: St. Thomas at Minnesota
  • Oct. 26: Minnesota at St. Thomas
  • Nov. 1: Penn State at Minnesota
  • Nov. 2: Penn State at Minnesota
  • Nov. 14: Bemidji State at Minnesota
  • Nov. 16: Minnesota at Bemidji State
  • Nov. 29: Alaska at Minnesota
  • Nov. 30: Alaska at Minnesota
  • Dec. 7: Michigan at Minnesota
  • Dec. 14: Michigan State at Minnesota
  • Jan. 3: Mercyhurst at Minnesota
  • Jan. 4: Mercyhurst at Minnesota
  • Jan. 17: Notre Dame at Minnesota
  • Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Minnesota
  • Jan. 31: Wisconsin at Minnesota
  • Feb. 1: Wisconsin at Minnesota
  • Feb. 21: Ohio State at Minnesota
  • Feb. 22: Ohio State at Minnesota

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. 